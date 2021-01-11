Aldridge registered 20 points (9-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and a steal across 37 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Timberwolves.

Aldridge is yet to record a double-double this season but has looked decent since returning from a three-game absence, as he is averaging 18.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists over his last four contests. He has been struggling a bit from the field, though, making just 45.5 percent of his field goals during that four-game stretch and shooting just 44.2 percent from the field this season. That latter figure would be a career-low mark for the veteran power forward.