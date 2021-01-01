Aldridge (knee) is out Friday against the Lakers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Left knee soreness will cause the veteran to miss a second straight contest against the Lakers. In his stead Wednesday, Drew Eubanks and Jakob Poeltl both saw 24 minutes. Also of note, Derrick White (toe) will be making his season debut.
