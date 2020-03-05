Play

Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Out again Friday

Aldridge (shoulder) will not play Friday against the the Nets, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Aldridge is still recovering from a right shoulder strain and will miss a fourth straight game as a result. With Jakob Poeltl (knee) also sidelined, Drew Eubanks and Trey Lyles should continue to see most of the minutes at center.

