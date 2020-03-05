Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Out again Friday
Aldridge (shoulder) will not play Friday against the the Nets, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Aldridge is still recovering from a right shoulder strain and will miss a fourth straight game as a result. With Jakob Poeltl (knee) also sidelined, Drew Eubanks and Trey Lyles should continue to see most of the minutes at center.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Officially ruled out Tuesday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Likely to remain out Tuesday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Officially ruled out Monday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Not at shootaround•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Expected to sit Monday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Out again Saturday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...