Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Out again Saturday

Aldridge (shoulder) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Magic, Matthew R. Tynan of The Athletic reports.

The veteran big man was able to participate in Friday's non-contact practice, but he'll end up missing his second consecutive contest due to the right shoulder soreness. Aldridge's next chance to retake the court will be Monday versus the Pacers. Lonnie Walker started in his place Wednesday, with Trey Lyles shifting to center.