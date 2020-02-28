Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Out again Saturday
Aldridge (shoulder) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Magic, Matthew R. Tynan of The Athletic reports.
The veteran big man was able to participate in Friday's non-contact practice, but he'll end up missing his second consecutive contest due to the right shoulder soreness. Aldridge's next chance to retake the court will be Monday versus the Pacers. Lonnie Walker started in his place Wednesday, with Trey Lyles shifting to center.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Goes through non-contact practice•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Hopeful for quick return•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Out Wednesday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Posts double-double•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Explodes for 33 points•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Posts double-double•
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...