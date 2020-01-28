Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Out again Wednesday
Aldridge (thumb) will remain out Wednesday against Utah, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Aldridge will miss his second straight game due to a right thumb sprain. Jakob Poeltl should draw another start at center as a result.
