Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Out for rest Sunday
Aldridge will sit out Sunday's game against the Thunder for rest, Jabari Young of San Antonio Express-News reports.
The Spurs are heading into a back-to-back set, so Aldridge will get the night off in order to avoid a heavy workload. Aldridge will be joined on the sidelines by Rudy Gay (heel) and Tony Parker (rest) as well, so the Spurs will be short-handed all around. In Aldridge's absence specifically, look for guys like Davis Bertans and Joffrey Lauvergne to pick up more minutes in the frontcourt.
