Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Out for rest Wednesday

Aldridge will not play during Wednesday's contest against the Grizzlies for rest purposes, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

The Spurs are on the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday, which makes it relatively unsurprising that Aldridge has been ruled out for rest, especially since he logged 41 minutes Tuesday against the Cavaliers. In his stead, Pau Gasol, Kyle Anderson and Davis Bertans are all candidates to see extended run.