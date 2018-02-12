Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Out Monday with knee soreness
Aldridge has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz due to a sore right knee.
There doesn't appear to be much concern surrounding Aldridge, who has played in all but two games this season, so it's likely just a maintenance day for the All-Star forward with the team entering a back-to-back set Monday and Tuesday. In his absence, look for Pau Gasol to be the most likely candidate to enter the starting five, with Joffrey Lauvergne potentially seeing additional minutes at center off the bench.
