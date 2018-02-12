Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Out until after All-Star break

Aldridge (knee) has been ruled out through the All-Star break, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The Spurs said Monday that Aldridge is undergoing "routine treatment" on his sore right knee, and the plan is for the big man to not miss any time after the All-Star break, so there doesn't appear to be any longterm concern surrounding the ailment. However, Aldridge will still miss the Spurs' next two games, and in his absence, both Pau Gasol and Joffrey Lauvergne are in line to shoulder the load at the center position.