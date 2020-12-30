Aldridge (knee) has been downgraded to out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
The 35-year-old was originally considered questionable with a sore left knee, but he won't be taking the court Wednesday. Jakob Poeltl is a likely bet to enter the starting lineup for the Spurs. Aldridge's next chance to play will be Friday's rematch with the Lakers.
