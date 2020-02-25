Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Out Wednesday

Aldridge won't play Wednesday against Dallas due to right shoulder soreness, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Aldridge likely emerged from Monday's loss against Oklahoma City with the injury, as the center posted eight points and three rebounds in 21 minutes. Wednesday's absence will mark Aldridge's first missed game since Jan. 29, when he was dealing with a thumb issue. Teammate Jakob Poeltl will presumably start Wednesday against the Mavericks and will likely see increased run.