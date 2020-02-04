Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Paces both sides with 27 points
Aldridge tallied a game-high 27 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT) to go with nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 34 minutes Monday in the Spurs' 108-105 loss to the Clippers.
As per usual, Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan carried the Spurs' attack with 53 of the team's 105 points, and reserve Patty Mills (18 points) was the only other player on the roster to even reach the teens in scoring. Aldridge turned in a rough outing over the weekend against Charlotte following his return from a two-game absence due to a thumb injury, but his fantasy managers can rest assured that he's back in business now.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...