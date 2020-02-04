Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Paces both sides with 27 points

Aldridge tallied a game-high 27 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT) to go with nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 34 minutes Monday in the Spurs' 108-105 loss to the Clippers.

As per usual, Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan carried the Spurs' attack with 53 of the team's 105 points, and reserve Patty Mills (18 points) was the only other player on the roster to even reach the teens in scoring. Aldridge turned in a rough outing over the weekend against Charlotte following his return from a two-game absence due to a thumb injury, but his fantasy managers can rest assured that he's back in business now.