Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Playing, starting Tuesday
Aldridge (shoulder) will play and start Tuesday against the Mavericks, Evan Closky of KENS 5 reports.
As expected, Aldridge will make his return Tuesday from a shoulder strain that cost him six consecutive games. He'll re-join the starting five, and it's possible fewer minutes will be given to Trey Lyles.
