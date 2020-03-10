Play

Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Playing, starting Tuesday

Aldridge (shoulder) will play and start Tuesday against the Mavericks, Evan Closky of KENS 5 reports.

As expected, Aldridge will make his return Tuesday from a shoulder strain that cost him six consecutive games. He'll re-join the starting five, and it's possible fewer minutes will be given to Trey Lyles.

