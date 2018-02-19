Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Plays just four minutes in All-Star game

Aldridge recorded just a solitary block in four minutes during Sunday's 148-145 victory over Team Stephen in the All-Star game.

Aldridge (knee) missed the final two games leading into the break and was basically ruled out of this one prior to tip-off. His knee injury doesn't sound serious but is worth keeping an eye on as the Spurs look to try and lock up a top-four position in the West.

