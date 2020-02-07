Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Poor shooting run continues
Aldridge chipped in with 20 points (9-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 125-117 loss at Portland.
Aldridge had another rough night, but he produced more than enough in other categories to post a decent fantasy performance. That said, the shooting woes are becoming a growing concern with the veteran power forward since the former Portland star has made just 41.7 percent of his field goal attempts in his last four outings since returning from a two-game absence last month.
