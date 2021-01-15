Aldridge recorded 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Thursday's 109-105 loss to the Rockets.

Aldridge's two boards represented a season low. He's been awful from beyond the arc lately, hitting just 25.0 percent of his looks from deep across the past four games. The good news is that he's still seeing 30-plus minutes per game lately after starting the year off with minutes in the 20s.