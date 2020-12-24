Aldridge totaled 20 points (9-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 29 minutes of Wednesday's 131-119 win over Memphis.

Other than scoring, Aldridge didn't contribute much else statistically speaking, but he'll take the win. It is also worth noting the 35-year-old attempted four three-pointers, despite only making one, as the buzz in the preseason indicated he would take more shots from beyond the arc in the upcoming campaign.