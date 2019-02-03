Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Posts 25 points, 14 boards in win
Aldridge contributed 25 points (12-20 FG, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 113-108 win over the Pelicans.
Aldridge filled up the box score in fairly limited playing time, as the starters were rested down the stretch in a game that became much closer than expected in the final minutes. Expect Aldridge to remain aggressive during Monday's matchup with the Kings.
