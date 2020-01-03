Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Posts double-double in loss

Aldridge scored 22 points (7-13 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and added 11 rebounds and three blocks in 33 minutes of action during Thursday's 109-103 loss to the Thunder.

Aldridge recorded his third double-double in a row, increasing his season total to nine. In addition to being effective on the glass, Aldridge was perfect from behind the arc Thursday, draining all four of his three-point attempts. Aldridge is doing a great job protecting the rim as of late, swatting at least two shots in eight of his last 10 games.