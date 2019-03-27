Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Posts double-double Tuesday

Aldridge produced 20 points (8-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 43 minutes in Tuesday's 125-116 overtime loss to the Hornets.

Aldridge followed up on his 48-point outing with a respectable double-double Tuesday night, as he was heavily utilized in the post yet again for the Spurs. The shot volume has been there, although his fluctuations with shooting efficiency and rebounding keep him just slightly behind other statistical monsters that also play in the paint.