Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Posts double-double

Aldridge had 25 points (9-19 FG, 5-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks, one steal and one assist in 30 minutes during Saturday's 136-109 win over the Pistons.

Aldridge has scored 20 or more points in three of his last five outings, but he has been extremely consistent of late -- over his last nine games, Aldridge has five double-doubles with averages of 20.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest. He should remain one of the Spurs' main scoring threats moving forward.