Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Posts modest stat line in win
Aldridge posted 15 points (6-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots in 31 minutes during Sunday's 113-98 win over the Kings.
Aldridge has been the linchpin of San Antonio's offensive attack In Kawhi Leonard's (quad) absence, but this game marks his second straight subpar outing after notching double-doubles in three of the five games he played before that. There's no particular rhyme or reason for this downswing, but there has been a shift in direction for Gregg Popovich, as he's emphasized getting the younger players involved, which has given DeJounte Murray and Bryn Forbes more responsibility.For the most part, Aldridge will provide a dependable floor more often than not, so his recent play shouldn't be something to fret about.
