Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Posts season-high 41 versus Memphis
Aldridge scored a season-high 41 points (17-24 FG, 3-3 3PT, 4-4 FT), while grabbing six rebounds in a 104-95 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.
Aldridge has been going bonkers his last two games, as he's gathered up 74 points on 30-of-43 shooting. That came after a stretch where he scored 17 or less in three of five, as fantasy owners have to be ecstatic with his stellar play. The usage has to be encouraging as well, considering his 24 and 19 shot attempts in his last two games were two of his highest totals of the season. As long as Kawhi Leonard (quad) is out, Aldridge is a top fantasy option.
