Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Posts strong double-double
Aldridge had 20 points (9-17 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 118-105 win over the Nets.
Aldridge picked up a fourth double-double in his last five games following a two-game absence earlier this month, and he has been very productive in recent nights. The veteran power forward should remain the team's biggest scoring threat ahead of Saturday's tough matchup against the Clippers.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Grabs 13 boards•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Three blocks in OT win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-double but poor shooting•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Returns with double-double•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Cleared to play•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Considered questionable•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.