Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Posts strong double-double

Aldridge had 20 points (9-17 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 118-105 win over the Nets.

Aldridge picked up a fourth double-double in his last five games following a two-game absence earlier this month, and he has been very productive in recent nights. The veteran power forward should remain the team's biggest scoring threat ahead of Saturday's tough matchup against the Clippers.