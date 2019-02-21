Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Probable due to illness
Aldridge is probable for Friday's game against the Raptors as he's dealing with an illness, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Aldridge is expected to play Friday, but it's possible his illness affects his performance. Over the past three games, he's averaging 18.0 points on 40.0 percent shooting, 10.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 blocks across 34.0 minutes.
