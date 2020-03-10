Play

Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Probable for Tuesday

Aldridge (shoulder) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Mavs, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

This comes as a surprise, as the Spurs indicated as recently as Monday night that Aldridge would likely miss another game. His sprained right shoulder is apparently feeling better, however, so as of Tuesday afternoon, the expectation is that he'll return after missing the previous six contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories