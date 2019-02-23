Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Probable Sunday
Aldridge (illness) is probable for Sunday's tilt against the Knicks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Aldridge was listed as probable for Friday's game as well. He ended up playing, but he went just 2-for-8 from the field for six points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes. Assuming he takes the floor Sunday, Aldridge will look to bounce back.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Struggles in Friday's loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Available Friday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Probable due to illness•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-double, four blocks in win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Records double-double in loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-doubles in return•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...