Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Probable Sunday

Aldridge (illness) is probable for Sunday's tilt against the Knicks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Aldridge was listed as probable for Friday's game as well. He ended up playing, but he went just 2-for-8 from the field for six points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes. Assuming he takes the floor Sunday, Aldridge will look to bounce back.