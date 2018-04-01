Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Puts up double-double in win
Aldridge went for 24 points (11-19 FG, 1-1 FT) and 14 rebounds in Sunday's win over Houston.
Aldridge was a plus-16 in 36 minutes of action, as the Spurs snapped Houston's 11-game winning streak. The 32-year-old has now scored at least 23 points in nine of his last 10 games, a span that includes tallies of 33, 34, 39, and 45 points.
