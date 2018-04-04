Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Puts up game-high scoring total
Aldridge posted 35 points (13-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-9 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 113-110 loss to the Clippers.
Aldridge turned in a game-high scoring tally, his fifth of more than 30 points in the last 11 games. The 12-year veteran has been on a heater with his shot, posting a success rate of 50.0 percent or better in nine of his last 11 games. Aldridge's averages of 29.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 3.0 blocks and 1.0 steal across 36.5 minutes in his first two games of April are representative of the type of upside he carries any time he steps on the floor.
