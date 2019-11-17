Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Puts up strong double-double

Aldridge had 30 points (12-20 FG, 2-5 3PT, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 121-116 defeat against Portland.

Aldridge reached the 30-point plateau just for the second time this season and while he has been one of the Spurs' top scoring threats through the first 13 games, he has been slightly inconsistent on a game-to-game basis. He will aim to build on this performance Monday on the road against Dallas.