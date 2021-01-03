Aldridge (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jazz, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
The 35-year-old missed the past two games with a sore left knee but may be able to retake the court Sunday. Jakob Poeltl and Drew Eubanks should continue to see increased run if Aldridge is ultimately ruled out.
