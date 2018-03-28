Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Questionable for Thursday

Aldridge (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

Aldridge suffered a bruised knee during Tuesday's game against the Wizards, leaving the contest after 18 minutes and spending the rest of the game in the locker room. While it appears he's avoided anything serious, there's still a chance he's unable to play Thursday and he's now been given a questionable designation as a result. Look for Aldridge to test out the knee during morning shootaround, but if he were to miss time, the Spurs would likely rely more on the trio of Pau Gasol, Davis Bertans and Rudy Gay.