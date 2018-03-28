Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Questionable for Thursday
Aldridge (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
Aldridge suffered a bruised knee during Tuesday's game against the Wizards, leaving the contest after 18 minutes and spending the rest of the game in the locker room. While it appears he's avoided anything serious, there's still a chance he's unable to play Thursday and he's now been given a questionable designation as a result. Look for Aldridge to test out the knee during morning shootaround, but if he were to miss time, the Spurs would likely rely more on the trio of Pau Gasol, Davis Bertans and Rudy Gay.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Will not return Tuesday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Drops in 34 points versus Bucks•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Explodes for 45 points in win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Spearheads comfortable home win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-doubles in placid victory•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Explodes for 39 in Saturday's win•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...