Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Questionable Saturday
Aldridge (thumb) is questionable for Saturday's game against Charlotte, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Aldridge is in danger of missing his third straight contest due to a thumb injury. He'll likely test the issue during shootaround and pregame activities to see if he feels good enough to give it a go Saturday.
