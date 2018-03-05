Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Questionable vs. Grizzlies
Aldridge (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Aldridge was held out of Saturday's game against the Lakers while nursing an ankle injury he suffered last Wednesday, and it's unclear how much on-court work he's been able to put in since going down. The Spurs will likely provide another update on Aldridge's status following the team's shootaround Monday morning.
