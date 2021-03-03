Aldridge (illness) is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Thunder, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Aldridge missed Tuesday's game against the Knicks due to a stomach illness, and the issue may cause him to sit out the Spurs' final game before the All-Star break Thursday. If that's the case, Jakob Poeltl, Drew Eubanks and Trey Lyles will likely continue seeing extra action.
