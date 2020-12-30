Aldridge is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers due to a sore left knee, Matthew Tynan of The Athletic reports.
Aldridge played only 20 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Pelicans, so it's possible the knee was the reason behind the abbreviated workload. Keep an eye on the veteran's status as Wednesday's 8:30 PM ET tip off approaches. If he sits, Jakob Poeltl would likely move into the starting five at center.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Posts 20 points in win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 14 points in preseason loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Committed to shooting more threes•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Recovering well from surgery•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Undergoes surgery, done for season•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Impresses in return from injury•