Aldridge is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers due to a sore left knee, Matthew Tynan of The Athletic reports.

Aldridge played only 20 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Pelicans, so it's possible the knee was the reason behind the abbreviated workload. Keep an eye on the veteran's status as Wednesday's 8:30 PM ET tip off approaches. If he sits, Jakob Poeltl would likely move into the starting five at center.