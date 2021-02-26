Aldridge is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans due to right wrist soreness, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

After a six-game absence due to a hip injury, Aldridge played 26 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Thunder, but he picked up a wrist injury along the way. If he sits, Jakob Poeltl and Trey Lyles would be in line for increased usage.

More News