Aldridge is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans due to right wrist soreness, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
After a six-game absence due to a hip injury, Aldridge played 26 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Thunder, but he picked up a wrist injury along the way. If he sits, Jakob Poeltl and Trey Lyles would be in line for increased usage.
