Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Questionable with wrist soreness
Aldridge is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans due to left wrist soreness, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Aldridge has emerged from Wednesday's game against the 76ers with a sore wrist, and it's possible he misses Saturday's contest despite a fair chunk of time off. If he ends up on the sideline, Jakob Poeltl, Pau Gasol and Dante Cunningham could see extra run.
