Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Quiet in Monday's return
Aldridge scored seven points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 31 minutes during Monday's 100-98 win over the Grizzlies.
He saw a normal workload after missing Saturday's game with a sore ankle, but Aldridge didn't seem like his normal self -- it was the first time all season he'd failed to score in double digits when playing 30 or more minutes. Expect him to be a little more productive Thursday when the Spurs begin a road trip at Golden State.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Will play Monday vs. Memphis•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Questionable vs. Grizzlies•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Officially ruled out•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Doubtful for Saturday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Day-to-day with ankle sprain•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Will not return Wednesday with ankle sprain•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...