Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Quiet in Monday's return

Aldridge scored seven points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 31 minutes during Monday's 100-98 win over the Grizzlies.

He saw a normal workload after missing Saturday's game with a sore ankle, but Aldridge didn't seem like his normal self -- it was the first time all season he'd failed to score in double digits when playing 30 or more minutes. Expect him to be a little more productive Thursday when the Spurs begin a road trip at Golden State.