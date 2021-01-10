Aldridge had 10 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block during Saturday's 125-122 overtime win over Minnesota.

The 35-year-old played a season-high 33 minutes but wasn't overly involved in the offense, with DeMar DeRozen, Dejounte Murray and Patty Mills leading the way. Aldridge is averaging 14.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 27.8 minutes through six games this season.