Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Reaches 30 points in loss
Aldridge amassed 30 points (12-22 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, a steal and a block in 36 minutes during Monday's loss to the Lakers.
Although Aldridge topped 30 points for the third time this year, his secondary production wasn't overly impressive. The veteran center's turning out yet another strong season in his age 33 year. Through 18 games, Aldridge's averaging 18.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 blocks while shooting 52.3 percent from the field, 34.5 percent form three and 82.5 percent form the line in 32.9 minutes.
