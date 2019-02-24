Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Ready to roll
Aldridge (illness) has been cleared to play Sunday against New York, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Aldridge was listed as probable due to illness, so it's unsurprising that he'll be ready to go. The expectation is that he'll start as per usual. Aldridge has been impressive for the Spurs of late, averaging 17.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 blocks over his previous six games.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Probable Sunday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Struggles in Friday's loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Available Friday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Probable due to illness•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-double, four blocks in win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Records double-double in loss•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...