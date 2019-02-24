Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Ready to roll

Aldridge (illness) has been cleared to play Sunday against New York, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Aldridge was listed as probable due to illness, so it's unsurprising that he'll be ready to go. The expectation is that he'll start as per usual. Aldridge has been impressive for the Spurs of late, averaging 17.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 blocks over his previous six games.