Aldridge (hip) will be reevaluated in four or five days after receiving a pain-reducing injection Tuesday, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Aldridge was already ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Warriors, and it appears he'll also be sidelined through at least Friday's game against the Hawks before being evaluated this weekend. Jakob Poeltl should continue to operate as San Antonio's primary center in the meantime.