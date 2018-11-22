Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Records 10th double-double
Aldridge posted 19 points (6-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot across 41 minutes in Wednesday's 104-103 loss to the Grizzlies.
Despite an errant shot in Wednesday's game, Aldridge managed to squeak out a double-double, which is a reasonably reliable metric for Aldridge when he sees an adequate amount of court time. His aggressive presence inside makes missed shots come his way, and he's often there to tip in off-target attempts from his teammates. It's no surprise that he currently ranks ninth in the league with an average of 11.4 rebounds per game.
