Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Records double-double in loss

Aldridge finished with 15 points (5-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and a block over 32 minutes in the Spurs' loss to the Jazz on Saturday.

Aldridge delivered another double-double in Saturday's loss - his 19th of the season. He continues to be a reliable source of points and rebounds each night, and his game features some very efficient scoring (51.2 percent from the field, 85.1 percent from the foul line).

