Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Records double-double in loss

Aldridge posted 24 points (8-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocked shots across 36 minutes in Thursday's 112-92 loss to the Warriors.

The absences of Kawhi Leonard (quadriceps) and Tony Parker (quadriceps) are putting a lot of pressure on San Antonio's other starts to produce, and a lot of that has been heaped on Aldridge's shoulders. He's received some help filling the gaps with Pau Gasol and Rudy Gay, but it's been rough going despite their 4-4 record. Until Leonard returns Aldridge will be the focal point on both sides of the ball and has tremendous value in every format, regardless of how the Spurs fare in the game. They'll face an easier matchup against the Hornets in a back-to-back game.