Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Records double-double in loss
Aldridge posted 24 points (8-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocked shots across 36 minutes in Thursday's 112-92 loss to the Warriors.
The absences of Kawhi Leonard (quadriceps) and Tony Parker (quadriceps) are putting a lot of pressure on San Antonio's other starts to produce, and a lot of that has been heaped on Aldridge's shoulders. He's received some help filling the gaps with Pau Gasol and Rudy Gay, but it's been rough going despite their 4-4 record. Until Leonard returns Aldridge will be the focal point on both sides of the ball and has tremendous value in every format, regardless of how the Spurs fare in the game. They'll face an easier matchup against the Hornets in a back-to-back game.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Continues hot start in loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Drops 28 points Saturday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-double leads team to victory•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Agrees to three-year extension with Spurs•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Comes up big in Friday's win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Drops 16 points Tuesday•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.