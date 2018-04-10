Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Records double-double in playoff-clinching win

Adridge supplied 15 points (6-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots in 33 minutes during Monday's 98-95 win over the Kings.

Aldridge recorded a double-double despite an off night with his jump shot, as he converted only 31 percent from the floor. there's no question that if Aldridge can get the kind of support he got from the backcourt on Monday, the Spurs have what it takes to make some noise in the playoffs. Their slow pace can definitely wear down the best of offenses, but it's the Spurs offense that needs to capitalize on that advantage. Aldridge will need to churn out some superlative games to get them past the first round.