Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Records double-double in win
Aldridge tallied 27 points (11-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and an assist across 35 minutes in Friday's 105-102 win over the Celtics.
Aldridge was instrumental in the win, helping the offensively-strapped Spurs keep pace with Kyrie Irving and the Celtics to the very end. This was Aldridge's tenth double-double on the season, and while he remains one of the league's most dependable big-men, the return of Kawhi Leonard (quad) is imminent and could happen as soon as this Saturday, and Aldridge's output could see a dip moving forward.
