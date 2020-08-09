Coach Gregg Popovich said Sunday that Aldridge (shoulder) is recovering well from surgery, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports. "He's doing very well," Popovich said. "He has been real disciplined about it. Day to day it's a process."

Aldridge is still without a firm timetable, but the expectation is that he'll be at full strength before the start of the 2020-21 season, which is currently slated to begin in November. The big man posted photos to his personal Twitter account on Saturday which showed him working out and training with weights. In the photos, Aldridge appears to be using his surgically repaired right shoulder without restriction.