Aldridge (hip) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Warriors, RJ Marquez of KSAT 12 San Antonio reports.

Aldridge will miss his fourth game in a row due to a hip injury. Jakob Poeltl has been quite good with Aldridge sidelined, averaging 11.7 points on 64.0 percent shooting, 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks over the last three games.